Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) Stock Rating Upgraded by Wells Fargo & Company

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report released on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $12.00 target price on the energy company’s stock, up from their previous target price of $10.00. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price points to a potential upside of 105.48% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on SWN. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Southwestern Energy from $6.00 to $8.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Southwestern Energy in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Southwestern Energy from $9.00 to $10.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of Southwestern Energy from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Southwestern Energy from $5.00 to $9.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Southwestern Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.26.

Shares of Southwestern Energy stock opened at $5.84 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.32. The stock has a market cap of $6.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.74 and a beta of 1.22. Southwestern Energy has a 12-month low of $3.81 and a 12-month high of $9.87.

Southwestern Energy ( NYSE:SWN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The energy company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. Southwestern Energy had a negative net margin of 32.56% and a positive return on equity of 203.77%. Southwestern Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 174.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.29 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Southwestern Energy will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Southwestern Energy declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, June 21st that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the energy company to buy up to 13.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Southwestern Energy during the 1st quarter worth $356,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in Southwestern Energy in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in Southwestern Energy by 28.1% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 5,723 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 1,254 shares in the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Southwestern Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Southwestern Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000. Institutional investors own 85.77% of the company’s stock.

Southwestern Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Marketing. The company focuses on the development of unconventional natural gas and oil reservoirs located in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Ohio, and Louisiana.

