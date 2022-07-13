Sonnet BioTherapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONN) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Sonnet BioTherapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONN – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 252,100 shares, a drop of 88.2% from the June 15th total of 2,130,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,920,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Sonnet BioTherapeutics stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sonnet BioTherapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONN – Get Rating) by 438.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,801,200 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,466,470 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 2.99% of Sonnet BioTherapeutics worth $677,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Sonnet BioTherapeutics alerts:

Shares of SONN remained flat at $$0.29 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. 363,049 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 692,920. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.32. Sonnet BioTherapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.23 and a 52 week high of $2.07.

Sonnet BioTherapeutics ( NASDAQ:SONN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.10 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that Sonnet BioTherapeutics will post -0.43 EPS for the current year.

Sonnet BioTherapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Sonnet BioTherapeutics Holdings, Inc, a clinical stage oncology-focused biotechnology company, develops platform for biologic medicines of single or bispecific action. The company develops fully human albumin binding technology, which utilizes human single chain antibodies fragment that binds to and hitch-hikes on human serum albumin for transport to target tissues.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sonnet BioTherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sonnet BioTherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.