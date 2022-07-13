Somero Enterprises (LON:SOM) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $462.69

Somero Enterprises, Inc. (LON:SOM – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 462.69 ($5.50) and traded as low as GBX 380.20 ($4.52). Somero Enterprises shares last traded at GBX 386 ($4.59), with a volume of 49,452 shares changing hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a current ratio of 3.80. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 386.20 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 462.10. The company has a market cap of £207.60 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 745.10.

About Somero Enterprises (LON:SOM)

Somero Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, assembles, remanufactures, sells, and distributes concrete leveling, contouring, and placing equipment worldwide. It also offers related parts and accessories, as well as provides training services. The company's proprietary products include the CopperHead, Mini Screed C, S-485 Laser Screed, S-940 Laser Screed, S-22EZ Advanced Laser Screed, S-15R Laser Screed, S-10A Laser Screed, S-158C Laser Screed, and S-22E Laser Screed machines, as well as the 3-D Profiler System software and the Somero Floor Levelness System.

