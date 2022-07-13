Somero Enterprises (LON:SOM) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $462.69

Somero Enterprises, Inc. (LON:SOM – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 462.69 ($5.50) and traded as low as GBX 380.20 ($4.52). Somero Enterprises shares last traded at GBX 386 ($4.59), with a volume of 49,452 shares changing hands.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a current ratio of 3.80. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 386.20 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 462.10. The company has a market cap of £207.60 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 745.10.
About Somero Enterprises (LON:SOM)
Featured Articles
- Apple’s Global Smartphone Market Share Increases by 20%, Should You Consider The Stock?
- Greenbrier’s Profits Decline, As Stagflation Takes Hold
- Should These Two Airlines Be In Your Portfolio?
- Old Dominion Freight Line (ODFL): This Dividend Growth Stock Deserves Your Attention
- Is There a Reasonable Price to Buy Stitch Fix Stock?
Receive News & Ratings for Somero Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Somero Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.