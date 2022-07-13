Société Générale Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:SCGLY) Sets New 12-Month Low at $3.91

Société Générale Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:SCGLY – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $3.91 and last traded at $3.96, with a volume of 303970 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $4.00.

SCGLY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Société Générale Société anonyme from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Société Générale Société anonyme from €41.20 ($41.20) to €39.90 ($39.90) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Société Générale Société anonyme from €29.00 ($29.00) to €33.00 ($33.00) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. UBS Group raised Société Générale Société anonyme from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $34.70 to $31.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Société Générale Société anonyme from €32.00 ($32.00) to €34.00 ($34.00) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.66.

The firm has a market capitalization of $16.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.27, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.77.

Société Générale Société anonyme ( OTCMKTS:SCGLY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.18. Société Générale Société anonyme had a net margin of 21.27% and a return on equity of 7.18%. The business had revenue of $8.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.81 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Société Générale Société anonyme will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 24th were paid a $0.2694 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 5.39%. Société Générale Société anonyme’s dividend payout ratio is 19.58%.

Société Générale Société anonyme Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SCGLY)

Société Générale Société anonyme provides financial services to individual, business, and institutional investors in Europe and internationally. It offers retail banking services under the Societe Generale, Credit du Nord, and Boursorama brand names; and insurance, investor, and other financial services.

