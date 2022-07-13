SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $64.60.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SLG. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of SL Green Realty from $65.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of SL Green Realty from $78.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of SL Green Realty from $90.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of SL Green Realty from $82.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on SL Green Realty in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $51.00 target price for the company.

Shares of SLG opened at $46.39 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $55.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.95. SL Green Realty has a twelve month low of $44.33 and a twelve month high of $83.96. The stock has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a PE ratio of 6.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

SL Green Realty ( NYSE:SLG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $187.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $163.65 million. SL Green Realty had a net margin of 57.70% and a return on equity of 9.58%. SL Green Realty’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.78 earnings per share. Analysts expect that SL Green Realty will post 6.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.311 per share. This represents a $3.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.04%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. This is a positive change from SL Green Realty’s previous monthly dividend of $0.31. SL Green Realty’s dividend payout ratio is 55.08%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLG. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SL Green Realty during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SL Green Realty during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SL Green Realty during the first quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SL Green Realty by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,455 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SL Green Realty during the first quarter valued at approximately $108,000. 84.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SL Green Realty Corp., an S&P 500 company and Manhattan's largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of December 31, 2020, SL Green held interests in 88 buildings totaling 38.2 million square feet.

