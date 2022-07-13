Single Point Partners LLC Raises Holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Single Point Partners LLC grew its position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 92.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 702 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 337 shares during the quarter. Single Point Partners LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $320,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. TownSquare Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Adobe by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 108,951 shares of the software company’s stock worth $49,640,000 after purchasing an additional 15,324 shares during the last quarter. Keeler Thomas Management LLC increased its position in Adobe by 117.3% during the 1st quarter. Keeler Thomas Management LLC now owns 13,833 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $6,303,000 after buying an additional 7,468 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Adobe by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,876 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,310,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. SCHRODERS IS Ltd acquired a new position in Adobe during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,221,000. Finally, Richwood Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Adobe by 26.3% during the 1st quarter. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC now owns 528 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.54% of the company’s stock.

In other Adobe news, Director John E. Warnock sold 615 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $432.03, for a total value of $265,698.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 410,165 shares in the company, valued at $177,203,584.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John E. Warnock sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $404.30, for a total transaction of $2,021,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 405,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $163,808,209.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 8,325 shares of company stock worth $3,398,786. 0.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ADBE. StockNews.com lowered Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Adobe in a report on Friday, June 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $420.00 price objective on the stock. BNP Paribas started coverage on Adobe in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $570.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Adobe from $545.00 to $430.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 17th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on Adobe from $450.00 to $415.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Adobe has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $489.31.

NASDAQ ADBE opened at $375.54 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $393.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $444.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. Adobe Inc. has a one year low of $338.00 and a one year high of $699.54. The firm has a market cap of $175.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.67, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.11.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 16th. The software company reported $3.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.31 by $0.04. Adobe had a net margin of 29.29% and a return on equity of 36.70%. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.56 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 10.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

