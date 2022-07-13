Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) is Ardevora Asset Management LLP’s 2nd Largest Position

Ardevora Asset Management LLP lifted its stake in Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY – Get Rating) by 61.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 390,600 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 148,700 shares during the quarter. Signature Bank accounts for about 1.5% of Ardevora Asset Management LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Ardevora Asset Management LLP owned 0.64% of Signature Bank worth $114,637,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in Signature Bank by 5.4% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 5,233 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,609,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Signature Bank by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 37,716 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,069,000 after purchasing an additional 1,355 shares during the last quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC acquired a new position in Signature Bank in the 1st quarter worth approximately $763,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Signature Bank in the 1st quarter worth approximately $304,000. Finally, Greenleaf Trust grew its stake in shares of Signature Bank by 32.9% during the 1st quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 933 shares of the bank’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Signature Bank alerts:

Several research firms have recently commented on SBNY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Signature Bank from $460.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Signature Bank from $375.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Stephens dropped their price objective on Signature Bank to $325.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Signature Bank from $352.00 to $267.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Compass Point reduced their target price on Signature Bank from $350.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Signature Bank has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $315.85.

Shares of NASDAQ SBNY opened at $188.89 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $198.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $271.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market cap of $11.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.80. Signature Bank has a 52-week low of $165.36 and a 52-week high of $374.76.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The bank reported $5.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.31 by $0.99. The company had revenue of $607.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $608.85 million. Signature Bank had a net margin of 43.29% and a return on equity of 13.97%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.24 EPS. Analysts predict that Signature Bank will post 22.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 29th were paid a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. Signature Bank’s payout ratio is 13.11%.

About Signature Bank (Get Rating)

Signature Bank provides commercial banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including checking accounts, money market accounts, escrow deposit accounts, cash concentration accounts, certificates of deposit, and other cash management products. The company provides various lending products comprising commercial and industrial loans, real estate loans, and letters of credit.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBNY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Signature Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Signature Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.