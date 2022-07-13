Sightline Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Sightline Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 4,607 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,670,000. Invesco QQQ Trust accounts for 1.4% of Sightline Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. now owns 2,743 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,091,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. Pacific Sun Financial Corp increased its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Pacific Sun Financial Corp now owns 5,237 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,084,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Sandbox Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Sandbox Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,828 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $663,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Towercrest Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Towercrest Capital Management now owns 6,035 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,401,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prio Wealth Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership now owns 1,419 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $565,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. 42.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ QQQ traded down $1.24 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $285.00. The stock had a trading volume of 5,198,931 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,782,048. Invesco QQQ Trust has a one year low of $269.28 and a one year high of $408.71. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $293.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $332.62.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.527 per share. This represents a $2.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. This is a positive change from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 21st.

Invesco QQQ Trust Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

