Sightline Wealth Advisors LLC Has $450,000 Position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Sightline Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Get Rating) by 101.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 8,432 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,256 shares during the quarter. Sightline Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $450,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Highland Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 100.0% in the first quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 61,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,282,000 after purchasing an additional 30,735 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 33.9% during the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 18,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $970,000 after buying an additional 4,598 shares in the last quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC grew its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 130.7% during the first quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 105,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,659,000 after buying an additional 60,052 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 46,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,237,000 after purchasing an additional 4,901 shares during the period. Finally, Boltwood Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 91.0% in the first quarter. Boltwood Capital Management now owns 76,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,089,000 after acquiring an additional 36,493 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF stock traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $44.43. The company had a trading volume of 52,957 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,396,125. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.32. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 1-year low of $42.60 and a 1-year high of $57.10.

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

