Sify Technologies (NASDAQ:SIFY) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sify Technologies (NASDAQ:SIFY – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Sunday. The firm issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SIFY opened at $2.03 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Sify Technologies has a 1-year low of $1.87 and a 1-year high of $4.19. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.68.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Sify Technologies by 67.9% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 24,995 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 10,108 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Sify Technologies by 25.8% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 49,845 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 10,234 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Sify Technologies by 75.0% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 102,442 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $331,000 after purchasing an additional 43,900 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its holdings in Sify Technologies by 33.0% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 224,635 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $672,000 after purchasing an additional 55,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Sify Technologies by 40.6% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 299,786 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $966,000 after purchasing an additional 86,507 shares in the last quarter. 1.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sify Technologies Limited provides integrated ICT solutions and services in India and internationally. It operates through Network Centric Services, Data Center Services, and Digital Services segments. The Network Centric Services segment offers internet, internet protocol and multi-protocol label switching virtual private network, SDWAN, managed Wi-Fi, internet of things, wholesale and retail voice, managed services, dedicated internet access, and proactive monitoring and management of the network and devices.

