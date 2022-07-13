Short Interest in The Green Organic Dutchman Holdings Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TGODF) Drops By 91.0%

The Green Organic Dutchman Holdings Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TGODF – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 149,700 shares, a drop of 91.0% from the June 15th total of 1,658,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 633,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of Green Organic Dutchman stock traded down $0.00 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.06. 130,541 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 439,297. The stock has a market cap of $32.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.60 and a beta of 1.78. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.08. Green Organic Dutchman has a 12-month low of $0.05 and a 12-month high of $0.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Get Green Organic Dutchman alerts:

Green Organic Dutchman (OTCMKTS:TGODF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 25th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $8.35 million for the quarter. Green Organic Dutchman had a negative return on equity of 0.13% and a negative net margin of 174.51%.

The Green Organic Dutchman Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiaries, produces and sells organic cannabis in Canada. It offers organic cannabis products, such as cannabis plants and seeds, dried cannabis, fresh cannabis, cannabis oils, cannabis topicals, cannabis extracts, and edible cannabis to retailers or distributors, and federal licensed entities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Green Organic Dutchman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Green Organic Dutchman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.