Short Interest in Perpetual Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:PMGYF) Decreases By 85.6%

Perpetual Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:PMGYF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, a decline of 85.6% from the June 15th total of 14,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 18,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Perpetual Energy from C$2.00 to C$1.75 in a research note on Thursday, June 30th.

Shares of PMGYF stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $0.79. The company had a trading volume of 8,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,292. Perpetual Energy has a 12 month low of $0.23 and a 12 month high of $1.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.05 and its 200 day moving average is $0.76.

Perpetual Energy Inc engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of oil and natural gas in Canada. Its portfolio of assets includes liquids-rich natural gas assets located in deep basin of west central Alberta; heavy crude oil and shallow conventional natural gas assets in Eastern Alberta; and undeveloped bitumen leases located in Northern Alberta.

