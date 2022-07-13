Short Interest in Guangdong Investment Limited (OTCMKTS:GGDVY) Drops By 87.5%

Guangdong Investment Limited (OTCMKTS:GGDVY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 87.5% from the June 15th total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Guangdong Investment from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st.

GGDVY stock traded up $0.70 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $53.83. The company had a trading volume of 1,444 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,220. Guangdong Investment has a 52 week low of $51.85 and a 52 week high of $75.10. The business has a 50 day moving average of $59.25 and a 200 day moving average of $64.27.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 27th will be paid a dividend of $2.6647 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 6.75%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 24th.

About Guangdong Investment

Guangdong Investment Limited, an investment holding company, engages in water resources, property investment and development, department store operation, energy project operation, road and bridge operation, and hotel businesses. Its Water Resources segment provides water distribution, sewage treatment, infrastructure and water pipeline installation services, as well as constructs water supply and sewage treatment infrastructure in Mainland China and Hong Kong.

