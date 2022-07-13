Shimao Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:SHMAY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Shimao Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:SHMAY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 98.1% from the June 15th total of 5,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.
Shares of SHMAY remained flat at $$5.77 on Wednesday. Shimao Group has a 52 week low of $4.90 and a 52 week high of $17.34. The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.77 and its 200-day moving average is $6.21.
