Sentinel Price Tops $0.0008 on Top Exchanges (DVPN)

Sentinel (DVPN) traded 2.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on July 13th. In the last seven days, Sentinel has traded down 22% against the U.S. dollar. One Sentinel coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Sentinel has a market cap of $8.37 million and approximately $488,570.00 worth of Sentinel was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

CyberVein (CVT) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000009 BTC.

U Network (UUU) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

eosDAC (EOSDAC) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

AdHive (ADH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Daneel (DAN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About Sentinel

Sentinel (DVPN) is a coin. Its launch date was October 3rd, 2017. Sentinel’s total supply is 16,996,911,053 coins and its circulating supply is 10,078,816,238 coins. Sentinel’s official message board is t.me/Sentinel_Announcements . Sentinel’s official website is sentinel.co . The Reddit community for Sentinel is https://reddit.com/r/SENT and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Sentinel’s official Twitter account is @SentinelGroupio and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Sentinel is a modern VPN backed by the blockchain anonymity and security. The Sentinel token (SENT) is an ERC-20 token that will be used to reward the users who share unused bandwidth within the platform. “

Sentinel Coin Trading

