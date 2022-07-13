Sentinel Chain Price Tops $0.0004 on Exchanges (SENC)

Sentinel Chain (SENC) traded 2.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on July 12th. One Sentinel Chain coin can currently be purchased for $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Sentinel Chain has a total market capitalization of $82,802.98 and $28,043.00 worth of Sentinel Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Sentinel Chain has traded down 0.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Sentinel Chain Coin Profile

SENC is a coin. It was first traded on January 21st, 2018. Sentinel Chain’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 197,269,666 coins. The Reddit community for Sentinel Chain is /r/sentinelchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Sentinel Chain’s official Twitter account is @sentinelchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . Sentinel Chain’s official website is www.sentinel-chain.org . The official message board for Sentinel Chain is www.medium.com/sentinelchain

According to CryptoCompare, “Sentinal Chain is a B2B blockchain-based marketplace that aims to provide affordable and secure financial services to the unbanked. The project's team will create a process that transforms livestock from ‘dead capital’ to a fungible asset with a transparent and clearly defined value. The Sentinel Chain Token (SENC) will be an ERC20-compatible token that allows global financial service providers and SENC token holders to participate in the Sentinel Chain marketplace. “

Buying and Selling Sentinel Chain

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sentinel Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sentinel Chain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Sentinel Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

