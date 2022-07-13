Secret (SCRT) Price Reaches $1.00

Secret (SCRT) traded up 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on July 13th. During the last seven days, Secret has traded 4.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Secret coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.00 or 0.00005053 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Secret has a total market capitalization of $163.02 million and $27.23 million worth of Secret was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.70 or 0.00211037 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00004357 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0543 or 0.00000275 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00010533 BTC.

Cryptostone (CPS) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00001101 BTC.

TOR (TOR) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005054 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

Inverse Finance (INV) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $101.44 or 0.00513425 BTC.

Magnet (MAG) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001460 BTC.

Secret Coin Profile

SCRT is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on August 26th, 2015. Secret’s total supply is 190,165,060 coins and its circulating supply is 163,295,557 coins. Secret’s official Twitter account is @SecretCoinDevs and its Facebook page is accessible here . Secret’s official website is scrt.network . Secret’s official message board is forum.scrt.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Secret Network is a blockchain that allows privacy-preserving smart contracts. That means applications built on Secret can utilize encrypted data without revealing it to anyone, even the nodes in the network. Using privacy technologies (such as trusted execution environments), Secret Network allows developers to build new types of powerful, permissionless, privacy-preserving applications – Secret Apps. Secret is the native coin of the Secret Network Enigma (ENG) swapped to SCRT on a 1:1 basis. “

Buying and Selling Secret

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Secret directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Secret should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Secret using one of the exchanges listed above.

