Seaview Investment Managers LLC Invests $264,000 in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Seaview Investment Managers LLC acquired a new position in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 395 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $264,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of ASML in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank raised its stake in ASML by 90.9% during the 1st quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 42 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ASML during the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Clean Yield Group raised its stake in ASML by 44.2% during the 1st quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 75 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ASML during the 4th quarter valued at $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ASML traded up $0.81 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $435.30. The stock had a trading volume of 8,008 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,027,048. ASML Holding has a 12 month low of $412.67 and a 12 month high of $895.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $516.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $611.25. The company has a market cap of $178.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.94, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.27.

ASML ( NASDAQ:ASML Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The semiconductor company reported $3.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $1.70. ASML had a return on equity of 54.58% and a net margin of 31.56%. The business had revenue of $3.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.86 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that ASML Holding will post 17.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 4th were issued a dividend of $4.1903 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.01468%. This is an increase from ASML’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.08. ASML’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.80%.

ASML has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of ASML from $975.00 to $750.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of ASML from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and set a $930.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Argus assumed coverage on shares of ASML in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $590.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of ASML from €945.00 ($945.00) to €960.00 ($960.00) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ASML in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $788.67.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection related systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

