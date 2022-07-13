Seaview Investment Managers LLC Acquires Shares of 3,528 Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Seaview Investment Managers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 3,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $521,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Keybank National Association OH grew its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 12,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,814,000 after buying an additional 653 shares in the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $117,000. tru Independence LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 1,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. grew its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 20.7% during the 1st quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 8,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,273,000 after buying an additional 1,478 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nauset Wealth Management. LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,437,000.

VTV traded down $1.42 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $130.26. 19,439 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,689,068. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12-month low of $127.16 and a 12-month high of $151.89. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $137.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $143.00.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

