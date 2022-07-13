Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) Holdings Lifted by Acas LLC

Acas LLC raised its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Get Rating) by 75.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,129 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,353 shares during the quarter. Acas LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $541,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp now owns 16,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $859,000 after acquiring an additional 8,043 shares in the last quarter. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA grew its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 49.8% in the 1st quarter. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA now owns 37,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,020,000 after buying an additional 12,583 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 86.0% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,068,000 after buying an additional 9,249 shares during the last quarter. BCS Wealth Management grew its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 82.5% in the 1st quarter. BCS Wealth Management now owns 36,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,932,000 after buying an additional 16,356 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Merriman Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 107.2% in the 1st quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $739,000 after buying an additional 7,164 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab US Broad Market ETF alerts:

Shares of SCHB stock traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $44.56. The stock had a trading volume of 44,440 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,396,125. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.32. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a one year low of $42.60 and a one year high of $57.10.

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Broad Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Broad Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.