Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) Shares Acquired by Parallel Advisors LLC

Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Get Rating) by 12.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 345,531 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,000 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $12,888,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SCHF. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 8,261.0% during the first quarter. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC now owns 10,494,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,360,000 after purchasing an additional 10,369,041 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 78,349,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,045,446,000 after acquiring an additional 7,037,773 shares during the period. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. increased its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 76,688,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,984,417,000 after acquiring an additional 6,824,172 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 42,683,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,659,122,000 after acquiring an additional 4,054,026 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 29,705,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,154,651,000 after acquiring an additional 2,268,736 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA SCHF opened at $30.86 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $32.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.50. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $30.41 and a 1 year high of $40.83.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

