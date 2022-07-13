SCHRODERS IS Ltd Purchases Shares of 6,495 Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

SCHRODERS IS Ltd purchased a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 6,495 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $765,000. Edwards Lifesciences accounts for about 0.2% of SCHRODERS IS Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of EW. American National Bank boosted its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 99.1% in the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 233 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Rinkey Investments bought a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Gemmer Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. 82.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Edwards Lifesciences stock opened at $96.34 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $95.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $108.05. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a fifty-two week low of $85.58 and a fifty-two week high of $131.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.48, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 2.64.

Edwards Lifesciences ( NYSE:EW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The medical research company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.02. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 28.72% and a return on equity of 25.80%. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. Edwards Lifesciences’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 23,400 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.86, for a total value of $2,453,724.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 30,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,235,035.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 32,550 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.80, for a total transaction of $3,508,890.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 91,772 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,893,021.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 179,840 shares of company stock worth $17,999,457 in the last three months. 1.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

EW has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $152.00 to $137.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $134.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $132.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $134.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.70.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

