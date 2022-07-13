Schneider Electric S.E. (OTCMKTS:SBGSY) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $22.57

Shares of Schneider Electric S.E. (OTCMKTS:SBGSY – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $22.57 and last traded at $23.09, with a volume of 852617 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $23.20.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on SBGSY shares. Bank of America upgraded Schneider Electric S.E. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Schneider Electric S.E. from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Schneider Electric S.E. from €180.00 ($180.00) to €175.00 ($175.00) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Schneider Electric S.E. from €175.00 ($175.00) to €145.00 ($145.00) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $170.00.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th were paid a $0.4592 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 17th.

About Schneider Electric S.E. (OTCMKTS:SBGSY)

Schneider Electric S.E. provides energy and automation digital solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Energy Management and Industrial Automation. The company offers busway and cable support products, circuit breakers and switches, contactors and protection relays, electrical protection and control products, energy management software solutions, transfer switches, surge protection and power conditioning products, power monitoring and control products, power quality and power factor correction products, pushbuttons, switches, pilot lights and joysticks, software products, and switchboards and enclosures.

