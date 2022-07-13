Scheid Vineyards (OTCMKTS:SVIN) Shares Up 2.8%

Scheid Vineyards Inc. (OTCMKTS:SVIN – Get Rating) shares shot up 2.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $18.51 and last traded at $18.51. 375 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 50% from the average session volume of 754 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.01.

The company has a market capitalization of $17.61 million, a P/E ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.15.

Get Scheid Vineyards alerts:

Scheid Vineyards Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SVIN)

Scheid Vineyards Inc manufactures and sells wine in the United States. The company operates vineyards in Monterey and San Benito counties of California. It offers red, white, reserve, dessert wines, as well as accessories, such as wine glass. The company was incorporated in 1971 and is based in Salinas, California.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Scheid Vineyards Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scheid Vineyards and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.