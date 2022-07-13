Scheid Vineyards (OTCMKTS:SVIN) Shares Up 2.8%

Scheid Vineyards Inc. (OTCMKTS:SVIN – Get Rating) shares shot up 2.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $18.51 and last traded at $18.51. 375 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 50% from the average session volume of 754 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.01.
The company has a market capitalization of $17.61 million, a P/E ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.15.
Scheid Vineyards Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SVIN)
