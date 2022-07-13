Santori & Peters Inc. Sells 391 Shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY)

Santori & Peters Inc. lessened its holdings in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,066 shares of the company’s stock after selling 391 shares during the period. Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF comprises 0.4% of Santori & Peters Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Santori & Peters Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF were worth $700,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. grew its position in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 26.7% in the fourth quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 26,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,311,000 after acquiring an additional 5,492 shares during the last quarter. ETF Store Inc. bought a new position in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $287,000. Treasure Coast Financial Planning bought a new position in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $338,000. Ceera Investments LLC grew its position in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Ceera Investments LLC now owns 83,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,181,000 after acquiring an additional 2,615 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McNaughton Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 0.6% in the first quarter. McNaughton Wealth Management LLC now owns 110,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,492,000 after acquiring an additional 623 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF alerts:

Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF stock opened at $49.57 on Wednesday. Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF has a 12-month low of $49.49 and a 12-month high of $50.50. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $49.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.87.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.