Santori & Peters Inc. Has $1.83 Million Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

Santori & Peters Inc. increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,311 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 911 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF accounts for approximately 1.0% of Santori & Peters Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Santori & Peters Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $1,832,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SPLV. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 96.9% in the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 527 shares during the period. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 29.9% in the 4th quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 18,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,239,000 after buying an additional 4,191 shares during the period. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $12,361,000. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 226.4% in the 4th quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC now owns 156,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,515,000 after buying an additional 108,737 shares during the period. Finally, First PREMIER Bank grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 110,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,575,000 after buying an additional 4,747 shares during the period.

Shares of SPLV opened at $61.53 on Wednesday. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a one year low of $58.16 and a one year high of $69.82. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $62.87 and a 200-day moving average of $64.83.

