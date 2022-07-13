Sanaby Health Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:SANB) Short Interest Update

Sanaby Health Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:SANB – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a decline of 95.9% from the June 15th total of 14,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 16,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of SANB remained flat at $$10.06 during trading hours on Wednesday. Sanaby Health Acquisition Corp. I has a 1-year low of $9.87 and a 1-year high of $10.55. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oaktree Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Sanaby Health Acquisition Corp. I during the fourth quarter valued at $3,473,000. Taconic Capital Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Sanaby Health Acquisition Corp. I in the fourth quarter valued at $993,000. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Sanaby Health Acquisition Corp. I in the fourth quarter valued at $3,964,000. LMR Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Sanaby Health Acquisition Corp. I in the fourth quarter valued at $1,985,000. Finally, Whitebox Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Sanaby Health Acquisition Corp. I in the fourth quarter valued at $794,000.

Sanaby Health Acquisition Corp. I intends to acquire assets and businesses through a merger, capital stock exchange, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination. It focuses on pursuing opportunities in healthcare business. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Palo Alto, California.

