SafeInsure (SINS) Price Hits $0.0077 on Exchanges

SafeInsure (SINS) traded up 893.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on July 13th. One SafeInsure coin can now be purchased for $0.0077 or 0.00000038 BTC on major exchanges. SafeInsure has a market capitalization of $177,445.24 and $43.00 worth of SafeInsure was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, SafeInsure has traded up 2,106.1% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00003778 BTC.

Midas (MIDAS) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $27.26 or 0.00135927 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00008916 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000379 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0478 or 0.00000238 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000829 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0397 or 0.00000198 BTC.

SafeInsure Profile

SafeInsure is a coin. SafeInsure’s total supply is 22,993,585 coins. SafeInsure’s official website is www.safeinsure.io . SafeInsure’s official Twitter account is @SafeInsure and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Safeinsure is a decentralized insurance marketplace bringing equitable price discovery and global access to insurance policy shoppers worldwide. SafeInsure puts consumer power back in the user's hands with an insurance marketplace on the blockchain. The SafeInsure marketplace has a native currency, the SafeInsure coin (SINS). All transactions made between insurance policy providers and consumers will require SINS. Additionally, insurance-related products and insurance pools will require SINS. In effect, the only currency accepted within the SafeInsure ecosystem is SINS. “

Buying and Selling SafeInsure

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafeInsure directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SafeInsure should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SafeInsure using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

