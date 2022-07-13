Royal Bank of Canada Trims Hunting (OTCMKTS:HNTIF) Target Price to GBX 400

Hunting (OTCMKTS:HNTIF – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 455 ($5.41) to GBX 400 ($4.76) in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of Hunting from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Barclays lowered shares of Hunting from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Hunting from GBX 310 ($3.69) to GBX 270 ($3.21) in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hunting presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $335.00.

Shares of HNTIF stock traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $2.29. The company had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,455. The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.61 and its 200 day moving average is $3.44. Hunting has a fifty-two week low of $2.00 and a fifty-two week high of $4.26.

Hunting PLC, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes tools and components for the upstream oil and gas industry worldwide. It offers perforating guns and hardware, energetics charges, and instrumentation products; and connections, oil country tubular goods, drilling tools, subsea equipment, intervention tools, and electronics.

