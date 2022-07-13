Roundhill Pro Sports Media & Apparel ETF (NYSEARCA:MVP) Trading 0.2% Higher

Roundhill Pro Sports Media & Apparel ETF (NYSEARCA:MVP – Get Rating)’s share price rose 0.2% on Monday . The company traded as high as $12.32 and last traded at $12.32. Approximately 1,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 50% from the average daily volume of 2,002 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.30.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $12.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.04.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Roundhill Pro Sports Media & Apparel ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roundhill Pro Sports Media & Apparel ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.