Rise Gold (OTCMKTS:RYESD) Shares Down 2.6%

Rise Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:RYESD – Get Rating) was down 2.6% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $0.26 and last traded at $0.29. Approximately 36,789 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 68% from the average daily volume of 21,938 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.30.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.52.

Get Rise Gold alerts:

About Rise Gold (OTCMKTS:RYESD)

Rise Gold Corp., an exploration stage mining company, focuses on the acquisition of mineral properties. It primarily holds interest in the Idaho-Maryland Gold Mine Property that comprises approximately 93 acres surface land and approximately 2,800 acres of mineral rights located in the Grass Valley mining district of northern California.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Rise Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rise Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.