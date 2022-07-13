Richter Gedeon Vegyészeti Gyár Nyilvánosan Muködo Rt. (OTCMKTS:RGEDF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Richter Gedeon Vegyészeti Gyár Nyilvánosan Muködo Rt. (OTCMKTS:RGEDF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a drop of 94.6% from the June 15th total of 5,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days.

Shares of Richter Gedeon Vegyészeti Gyár Nyilvánosan Muködo Rt. stock remained flat at $$24.81 during midday trading on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $19.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.61. Richter Gedeon Vegyészeti Gyár Nyilvánosan Muködo Rt. has a 12 month low of $17.00 and a 12 month high of $31.00.

Richter Gedeon Vegyészeti Gyár Nyilvánosan Muködo Rt. Company Profile (Get Rating)

Richter Gedeon Vegyészeti Gyár Nyilvánosan Muködo Rt. researches, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Pharmaceuticals, and Wholesale and Retail. It develops and manufactures products in various therapeutic areas, including women's healthcare, cardiovascular, and central nervous system.

