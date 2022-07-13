Richter Gedeon Vegyészeti Gyár Nyilvánosan Muködo Rt. (OTCMKTS:RGEDF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Richter Gedeon Vegyészeti Gyár Nyilvánosan Muködo Rt. (OTCMKTS:RGEDF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a drop of 94.6% from the June 15th total of 5,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days.
Shares of Richter Gedeon Vegyészeti Gyár Nyilvánosan Muködo Rt. stock remained flat at $$24.81 during midday trading on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $19.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.61. Richter Gedeon Vegyészeti Gyár Nyilvánosan Muködo Rt. has a 12 month low of $17.00 and a 12 month high of $31.00.
Richter Gedeon Vegyészeti Gyár Nyilvánosan Muködo Rt. Company Profile (Get Rating)
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Richter Gedeon Vegyészeti Gyár Nyilvánosan Muködo Rt. (RGEDF)
- 3M (NYSE: MMM) Is Now A Good Time To Buy 3M After Downgrades?
- Apple’s Global Smartphone Market Share Increases by 20%, Should You Consider The Stock?
- Greenbrier’s Profits Decline, As Stagflation Takes Hold
- Should These Two Airlines Be In Your Portfolio?
- Old Dominion Freight Line (ODFL): This Dividend Growth Stock Deserves Your Attention
Receive News & Ratings for Richter Gedeon Vegyészeti Gyár Nyilvánosan Muködo Rt. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Richter Gedeon Vegyészeti Gyár Nyilvánosan Muködo Rt. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.