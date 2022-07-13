Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for AllianceBernstein Holding L.P.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NYSE:AB)

AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of AllianceBernstein in a report released on Monday, July 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Fannon expects that the asset manager will post earnings per share of $0.71 for the quarter. The consensus estimate for AllianceBernstein’s current full-year earnings is $3.43 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for AllianceBernstein’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.70 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.01 EPS.

AllianceBernstein (NYSE:AB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The asset manager reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $903.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $868.60 million. AllianceBernstein had a net margin of 8.61% and a return on equity of 24.87%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on AllianceBernstein in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of AB opened at $41.01 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $41.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.29. AllianceBernstein has a 1-year low of $35.20 and a 1-year high of $57.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.08 billion, a PE ratio of 10.41 and a beta of 1.34.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 26th. Investors of record on Monday, May 9th were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 6th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.78%. AllianceBernstein’s dividend payout ratio is presently 91.37%.

In other news, insider Mark R. Manley sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.98, for a total transaction of $194,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 44,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,728,139.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Charles G.T. Stonehill sold 1,400 shares of AllianceBernstein stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.61, for a total transaction of $56,854.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 19,914 shares in the company, valued at approximately $808,707.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in AllianceBernstein in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of AllianceBernstein by 98.0% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 501,095 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $23,561,000 after buying an additional 248,055 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in AllianceBernstein by 65.7% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 433,458 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $21,171,000 after acquiring an additional 171,925 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in AllianceBernstein during the 4th quarter valued at about $6,897,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in AllianceBernstein in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,031,000. 13.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. is publicly owned investment manager. The firm also provides research services to its clients. It provides its services to investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, banks and thrift institutions, trusts, estates, government agencies, charitable organizations, individuals, corporations, and other business entities.

