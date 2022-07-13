Renault SA to Post FY2023 Earnings of $2.09 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (OTCMKTS:RNLSY)

Renault SA (OTCMKTS:RNLSY – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for Renault in a research note issued on Monday, July 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Houchois now expects that the company will post earnings of $2.09 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $2.15. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Renault’s current full-year earnings is $0.32 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Renault’s FY2024 earnings at $2.41 EPS.

RNLSY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Renault from €25.00 ($25.00) to €26.00 ($26.00) in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Renault from €40.00 ($40.00) to €37.00 ($37.00) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Renault in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Renault from €40.00 ($40.00) to €35.00 ($35.00) in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Renault from €37.00 ($37.00) to €24.00 ($24.00) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $37.75.

RNLSY stock opened at $4.69 on Wednesday. Renault has a 52 week low of $4.44 and a 52 week high of $8.47. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.12 and a 200 day moving average of $5.87.

Renault Company Profile

Renault SA designs, manufactures, sells, and distributes vehicles in France and internationally. The company operates through Automotive, AVTOVAZ, Sales Financing, and Mobility Services segments. It offers passenger and light commercial, and electric vehicles primarily under the Renault, Dacia, Renault Samsung Motors, Alpine, LADA, Jinbei & Huaasong, and Eveasy, as well as under the Nissan, Datsun, and Infiniti brands.

