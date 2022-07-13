Reliant Wealth Planning Purchases 55,905 Shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO)

Reliant Wealth Planning grew its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Get Rating) by 7.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 780,087 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 55,905 shares during the period. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF accounts for 19.1% of Reliant Wealth Planning’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Reliant Wealth Planning’s holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $38,646,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 37.6% in the fourth quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 5,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 1,377 shares in the last quarter. Courage Miller Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Courage Miller Partners LLC now owns 378,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,260,000 after buying an additional 37,967 shares during the period. Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 16.5% in the fourth quarter. Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC now owns 30,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,569,000 after purchasing an additional 4,370 shares during the period. West Coast Financial LLC raised its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 260.9% in the fourth quarter. West Coast Financial LLC now owns 243,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,361,000 after purchasing an additional 175,734 shares during the period. Finally, Guardian Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the fourth quarter worth $383,000.

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $49.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 90,120 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,839,611. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 12 month low of $48.70 and a 12 month high of $51.31. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.77.

