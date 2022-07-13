Real Matters (OTCMKTS:RLLMF) Shares Down 5.2%

Shares of Real Matters Inc. (OTCMKTS:RLLMF – Get Rating) dropped 5.2% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $4.04 and last traded at $4.04. Approximately 100 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 1,098 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.26.

RLLMF has been the subject of several research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of Real Matters from C$6.00 to C$4.75 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 29th. National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Real Matters from C$8.00 to C$6.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Real Matters from C$6.50 to C$6.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Real Matters from C$10.00 to C$6.50 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Real Matters from C$7.00 to C$5.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Real Matters has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.04.

Get Real Matters alerts:

The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.05 and its 200 day moving average is $4.43.

Real Matters Inc provides technology and network management solutions to mortgage lending and insurance industries in Canada and the United States. It offers residential mortgage appraisals for purchase, refinance, and home equity and default transactions under the Solidifi brand to the mortgage lending industry; and insurance inspection services to property and casualty insurers under the iv3 brand.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Real Matters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Real Matters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.