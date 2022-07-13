Raymond James Lowers New Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) Price Target to $1.50

New Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by equities researchers at Raymond James from $2.00 to $1.50 in a research note issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “market perform” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Raymond James’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 87.81% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on NGD. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of New Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of New Gold from C$3.00 to C$2.00 in a research report on Wednesday. National Bank Financial lowered their price target on shares of New Gold from C$2.50 to C$1.50 in a research report on Tuesday. TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of New Gold from $1.75 to $0.85 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of New Gold from $1.50 to $1.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, New Gold currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1.56.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN NGD traded up $0.09 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.80. 485,892 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,922,141. New Gold has a twelve month low of $0.96 and a twelve month high of $2.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market cap of $544.80 million, a P/E ratio of -15.97, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.99.

New Gold ( NYSEAMERICAN:NGD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.02. The firm had revenue of $174.70 million for the quarter. New Gold had a negative net margin of 4.45% and a positive return on equity of 8.82%. On average, research analysts expect that New Gold will post 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NGD. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of New Gold in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Gotham Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of New Gold in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in New Gold by 127.1% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 22,707 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 12,707 shares during the last quarter. Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in New Gold in the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Monaco Asset Management SAM acquired a new position in New Gold in the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. 30.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

New Gold Company Profile

New Gold Inc, an intermediate gold mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company's principal operating properties include 100% interests in the Rainy River mine located in Ontario, Canada; and New Afton mine situated in British Columbia, Canada.

