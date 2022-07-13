Rally 24-Hour Volume Tops $1.71 Million (RLY)

Rally (RLY) traded up 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on July 13th. Over the last seven days, Rally has traded 8.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. Rally has a total market cap of $120.46 million and approximately $1.71 million worth of Rally was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Rally coin can now be purchased for $0.0414 or 0.00000209 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005058 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $20.19 or 0.00101781 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 27.5% against the dollar and now trades at $123.93 or 0.00573819 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001602 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002191 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.57 or 0.00018083 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Orbler (ORBR) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.92 or 0.00166619 BTC.

Rally Coin Profile

Rally’s genesis date was October 5th, 2020. Rally’s total supply is 15,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,911,291,639 coins. Rally’s official website is www.rallyapp.com . Rally’s official Twitter account is @rally_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Rally’s official message board is medium.com/@rallyapp

According to CryptoCompare, “Rally is an open network for digital creators, crypto influencers, brands and celebrities to build tokenized communities. It provides creators with tools to build virtual economies that extend their brands while also providing community benefits and new economic incentives for fans to engage with their favourite creators. Creator Coins are digital currencies that represent the brands of Creators. Creator Coins are the first in the long line of customizable, Creator-branded blockchain tools on the Rally Network. “

Rally Coin Trading

