Qubitica Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $7.00 (QBIT)

Qubitica (QBIT) traded flat against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on July 12th. One Qubitica coin can currently be purchased for $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Qubitica has a total market capitalization of $9.66 million and $7.00 worth of Qubitica was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Qubitica has traded flat against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0346 or 0.00000178 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $80.81 or 0.00416256 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0365 or 0.00000188 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0726 or 0.00000374 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000728 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $408.89 or 0.02106317 BTC.

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002265 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00005646 BTC.

TouchCon (TOC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0407 or 0.00000210 BTC.

Qubitica Profile

Qubitica (CRYPTO:QBIT) is a coin. Its genesis date was March 7th, 2018. Qubitica’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 808,675 coins. Qubitica’s official website is www.qubitica.net . The Reddit community for Qubitica is /r/Qubitica and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Qubitica’s official Twitter account is @Qubitica and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “QUBITICA is a community of more than 1000 developers, IT companies and investors from over 20 nations who want to work together to advance blockchain technology. This community has developed the QUBITICA infrastructure and since May 2018 it has been working on new blockchain and AI projects under the associated brands and websites. Subcontracting is organized within the community. This requires the holding of QBIT, the participation shares in QUBITICA and all related projects. “

Qubitica Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qubitica directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Qubitica should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Qubitica using one of the exchanges listed above.

