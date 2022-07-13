QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Stock Holdings Lifted by Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV

Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV lifted its position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 616.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,211 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,366 shares during the period. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $2,019,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Summit X LLC grew its position in QUALCOMM by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 4,983 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $909,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $294,000. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. grew its position in QUALCOMM by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 15,315 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $2,852,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Defined Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Finally, Howard Capital Management Group LLC grew its position in QUALCOMM by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Howard Capital Management Group LLC now owns 10,225 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,870,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares in the last quarter. 73.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:QCOM opened at $131.91 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $147.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.61, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $132.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $151.64. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a one year low of $118.22 and a one year high of $193.58.

QUALCOMM ( NASDAQ:QCOM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The wireless technology company reported $2.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $11.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.58 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 28.42% and a return on equity of 103.73%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.59 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 11.12 EPS for the current year.

In other QUALCOMM news, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 1,521 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.95, for a total value of $197,653.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on QCOM. Tigress Financial lifted their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $195.00 to $238.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $167.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. StockNews.com cut shares of QUALCOMM from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 4th. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group cut shares of QUALCOMM from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $215.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $195.88.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

