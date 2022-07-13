Q4 2022 EPS Estimates for PHX Minerals Inc. Lowered by Seaport Res Ptn (NYSE:PHX)

PHX Minerals Inc. (NYSE:PHX – Get Rating) – Seaport Res Ptn cut their Q4 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for PHX Minerals in a report issued on Thursday, July 7th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst N. Pope now expects that the oil and gas producer will post earnings of $0.15 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.16. The consensus estimate for PHX Minerals’ current full-year earnings is $0.54 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for PHX Minerals’ Q1 2023 earnings at $0.15 EPS.

Get PHX Minerals alerts:

PHX Minerals (NYSE:PHX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.08. PHX Minerals had a positive return on equity of 6.68% and a negative net margin of 8.61%. The business had revenue of $14.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.95 million.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. TheStreet upgraded PHX Minerals from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. StockNews.com lowered PHX Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th.

NYSE:PHX opened at $2.74 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. PHX Minerals has a one year low of $2.07 and a one year high of $4.98. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.99. The stock has a market cap of $96.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.91 and a beta of 0.67.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of PHX Minerals during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PHX Minerals during the first quarter worth approximately $46,000. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PHX Minerals during the first quarter worth approximately $48,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of PHX Minerals by 540.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 31,528 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 26,606 shares during the period. Finally, SG3 Management LLC boosted its position in shares of PHX Minerals by 130.3% during the fourth quarter. SG3 Management LLC now owns 75,110 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 323,010 shares during the period. 34.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, major shareholder Edenbrook Capital, Llc bought 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.07 per share, with a total value of $38,375.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 5,122,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,724,757.97. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Chad L. Stephens bought 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.07 per share, with a total value of $92,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 806,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,476,317.26. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 146,319 shares of company stock valued at $548,570. 3.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 19th were issued a $0.02 dividend. This is a positive change from PHX Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 18th. PHX Minerals’s payout ratio is currently -72.73%.

About PHX Minerals (Get Rating)

PHX Minerals Inc operates as a natural gas and oil mineral company in the United States. The company produces and sells natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids. Its principal properties are located in Oklahoma, Texas, Louisiana, North Dakota, and Arkansas. As of September 30, 2021, the company owned perpetual ownership of 251,600 net mineral acres; leased 18,298 net acres; and held working interests and royalty interests in 6,457 producing oil and natural gas wells, as well as had 277 wells in the process of being drilled or completed.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for PHX Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PHX Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.