Q3 2023 Earnings Estimate for NVIDIA Co. Issued By KeyCorp (NASDAQ:NVDA)

NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) – KeyCorp lowered their Q3 2023 EPS estimates for NVIDIA in a report issued on Tuesday, July 12th. KeyCorp analyst J. Vinh now expects that the computer hardware maker will post earnings of $0.95 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.12. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $230.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for NVIDIA’s current full-year earnings is $4.53 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for NVIDIA’s Q3 2024 earnings at $1.27 EPS.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.07. NVIDIA had a net margin of 32.02% and a return on equity of 43.81%. The company had revenue of $8.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on NVDA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $350.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $300.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of NVIDIA to $205.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $350.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $255.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $258.76.

Shares of NASDAQ NVDA opened at $150.82 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.75, a current ratio of 5.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. NVIDIA has a 52 week low of $140.55 and a 52 week high of $346.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $169.51 and its 200 day moving average is $218.84. The company has a market cap of $377.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.43, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.64.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 9th were paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 8th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 4.29%.

In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 113,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.03, for a total value of $17,991,715.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,596,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $410,323,788.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director John Dabiri sold 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.59, for a total value of $408,298.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $503,320.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 139,694 shares of company stock worth $22,850,524. 4.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Disciplined Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Emerson Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc increased its position in shares of NVIDIA by 550.0% during the 1st quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 104 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. 55.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

