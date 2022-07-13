Q2 2023 EPS Estimates for LGI Homes, Inc. Lowered by Analyst (NASDAQ:LGIH)

LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Wedbush reduced their Q2 2023 EPS estimates for shares of LGI Homes in a research report issued on Thursday, July 7th. Wedbush analyst J. Mccanless now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $4.18 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $4.23. The consensus estimate for LGI Homes’ current full-year earnings is $19.84 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for LGI Homes’ FY2023 earnings at $18.72 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $21.33 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on LGIH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of LGI Homes from $85.00 to $77.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. BTIG Research upgraded shares of LGI Homes from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. TheStreet cut shares of LGI Homes from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. StockNews.com cut shares of LGI Homes from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of LGI Homes from $108.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.33.

Shares of LGIH stock opened at $96.92 on Monday. LGI Homes has a 12-month low of $71.73 and a 12-month high of $175.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 14.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $92.58 and a 200-day moving average of $109.09.

LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $3.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.60. The company had revenue of $546.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $530.07 million. LGI Homes had a net margin of 14.14% and a return on equity of 30.05%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.95 EPS.

In related news, Director Ryan Edone purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $82.38 per share, with a total value of $82,380.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 26,778 shares in the company, valued at $2,205,971.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 12.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LGIH. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in LGI Homes in the 1st quarter valued at about $23,399,000. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN grew its position in shares of LGI Homes by 64.2% during the 4th quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 455,061 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $70,298,000 after purchasing an additional 177,924 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of LGI Homes by 130.4% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 279,910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,241,000 after purchasing an additional 158,424 shares in the last quarter. Phoenician Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of LGI Homes during the 4th quarter worth approximately $20,082,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of LGI Homes by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 604,664 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $59,070,000 after purchasing an additional 62,967 shares in the last quarter. 84.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LGI Homes, Inc designs, constructs, and sells homes. It offers entry-level homes, such as attached and detached homes, and active adult homes under the LGI Homes brand name; and luxury series homes under the Terrata Homes brand name. The company also engages in the wholesale business, which include building and selling homes to companies looking to acquire single-family rental properties.

