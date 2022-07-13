Public Index Network (PIN) Price Tops $0.0020 on Exchanges

Public Index Network (PIN) traded up 1.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on July 13th. Public Index Network has a total market capitalization of $301,179.51 and $4.00 worth of Public Index Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Public Index Network has traded 12% lower against the dollar. One Public Index Network coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0020 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005055 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 15.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.39 or 0.00093012 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 27.5% against the dollar and now trades at $123.93 or 0.00573819 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001609 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002192 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.56 or 0.00017993 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Orbler (ORBR) traded 24.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.48 or 0.00169355 BTC.

Public Index Network Coin Profile

Public Index Network’s total supply is 152,351,008 coins. Public Index Network’s official Twitter account is @pinblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Public Index Network is https://reddit.com/r/FLOblockchain

Buying and Selling Public Index Network

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Public Index Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Public Index Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Public Index Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

