ProSiebenSat.1 Media (OTCMKTS:PBSFY) Sets New 12-Month Low at $2.00

Shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE (OTCMKTS:PBSFY – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $2.00 and last traded at $2.01, with a volume of 371 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $2.04.

PBSFY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on ProSiebenSat.1 Media from €28.00 ($28.00) to €22.00 ($22.00) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on ProSiebenSat.1 Media from €21.00 ($21.00) to €17.00 ($17.00) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on ProSiebenSat.1 Media from €11.30 ($11.30) to €8.70 ($8.70) in a research report on Sunday, May 15th. Berenberg Bank dropped their price target on ProSiebenSat.1 Media from €14.90 ($14.90) to €13.60 ($13.60) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut ProSiebenSat.1 Media from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.22.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.18.

ProSiebenSat.1 Media ( OTCMKTS:PBSFY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter. ProSiebenSat.1 Media had a return on equity of 17.84% and a net margin of 9.25%.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Investors of record on Monday, May 9th were issued a dividend of $0.1405 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 6th. This represents a yield of 8.36%.

About ProSiebenSat.1 Media (OTCMKTS:PBSFY)

ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media company in Europe. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Dating & Video, and Commerce & Ventures. The Entertainment segment operates free TV stations and digital paltforms, such as SAT.1, ProSieben, Kabel Eins, sixx, SAT.1 Gold, ProSieben MAXX, and Kabel Eins Doku, as well as distributes ProSiebenSat.1 HD stations.

