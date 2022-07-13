Professional Financial Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Professional Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Get Rating) by 17.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 62,550 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,109 shares during the period. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF comprises about 2.2% of Professional Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Professional Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $5,123,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $2,484,000. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $1,424,000. Bell Rock Capital LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 35.1% during the first quarter. Bell Rock Capital LLC now owns 4,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,000 after buying an additional 1,256 shares during the last quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 5.5% during the first quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 20,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,680,000 after buying an additional 1,073 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evolution Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 6.4% during the first quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. now owns 55,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,540,000 after buying an additional 3,342 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA BIV traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $77.93. 40,823 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,408,732. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $75.19 and a 1 year high of $91.56. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.45.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

