Primas (PST) Trading 2.1% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Primas (PST) traded down 4.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on July 12th. During the last week, Primas has traded down 2.1% against the dollar. Primas has a market capitalization of $483,549.04 and $634,761.00 worth of Primas was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Primas coin can now be purchased for about $0.0092 or 0.00000047 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0606 or 0.00000311 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.44 or 0.00027890 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002532 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.13 or 0.00246653 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded 35.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00006190 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

SpaceMine (MINE) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001902 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000987 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0235 or 0.00000121 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000746 BTC.

Primas Profile

Primas (CRYPTO:PST) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on August 21st, 2017. Primas’ total supply is 101,342,466 coins and its circulating supply is 52,692,565 coins. Primas’ official Twitter account is @PrimasOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Primas is /r/Primas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Primas’ official website is primas.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Primas is an open content release, recommendation and trading ecosphere. Primas is committed to using the block chain and other technical means to change the existing content market structure. This new content value evaluation system ensures that producers of premium content receive direct benefits. Their blockchain can not be tampered with which provides copyright protection. “

Buying and Selling Primas

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Primas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Primas should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Primas using one of the exchanges listed above.

