PriceSmart (NASDAQ:PSMT) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.18 EPS

PriceSmart (NASDAQ:PSMT – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.18), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $951.87 million. PriceSmart had a net margin of 2.72% and a return on equity of 11.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.73 EPS.

NASDAQ PSMT traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $65.52. The company had a trading volume of 1,080 shares, compared to its average volume of 130,993. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 1.32. PriceSmart has a 1-year low of $66.77 and a 1-year high of $91.80. The company has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a PE ratio of 19.44 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a 50 day moving average of $75.02 and a 200-day moving average of $75.34.

PSMT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Scotiabank raised PriceSmart from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. StockNews.com lowered PriceSmart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday.

In other news, EVP Nicolas Maslowski sold 2,839 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.59, for a total transaction of $231,634.01. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,060 shares in the company, valued at $1,147,155.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, major shareholder Philanthropies Foundatio Price sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.29, for a total transaction of $752,900.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,363,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $253,257,113.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 72,839 shares of company stock valued at $5,493,318 in the last 90 days. 20.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PSMT. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in PriceSmart in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in PriceSmart by 43.1% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new position in PriceSmart in the first quarter valued at about $203,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in PriceSmart by 9.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP increased its holdings in PriceSmart by 105.6% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 3,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after buying an additional 1,647 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.00% of the company’s stock.

PriceSmart Company Profile

PriceSmart, Inc owns and operates U.S. style membership shopping warehouse clubs in the United States, Central America, the Caribbean, and Colombia. Its warehouse clubs sell brand name and private label consumer products, essential goods, fresh produce, prepared foods, and fresh-baked goods, as well as provides services, such as optical, tire center, and other ancillary services.

