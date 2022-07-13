Pittenger & Anderson Inc. Trims Stock Position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA)

Pittenger & Anderson Inc. cut its stake in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA – Get Rating) by 8.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,403 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,100 shares during the period. Pittenger & Anderson Inc.’s holdings in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria were worth $184,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BBVA. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 516,729 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,033,000 after buying an additional 2,204 shares in the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 30,774 shares of the bank’s stock worth $181,000 after buying an additional 4,445 shares in the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 31,756 shares of the bank’s stock worth $181,000 after buying an additional 2,750 shares in the last quarter. Endowment Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria during the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 32,461 shares of the bank’s stock worth $191,000 after buying an additional 3,362 shares in the last quarter.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Oddo Bhf cut Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. UBS Group upgraded Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from €6.40 ($6.40) to €6.00 ($6.00) in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from €6.00 ($6.00) to €5.80 ($5.80) in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $6.17.

Shares of NYSE:BBVA opened at $4.07 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.58. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. has a 1 year low of $4.04 and a 1 year high of $7.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 1.44. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.54.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The bank reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.09. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria had a return on equity of 9.94% and a net margin of 23.15%. The business had revenue of $6.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.81 billion. Analysts predict that Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides retail banking, wholesale banking, and asset management services. It offers current accounts; and demand, savings, overnight, time, term, and subordinated deposits. The company also provides loan products; deals in securities; and manages pension and investment funds.

