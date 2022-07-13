Pittenger & Anderson Inc. Acquires 770 Shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Pittenger & Anderson Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) by 18.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,954 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 770 shares during the quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc.’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $227,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CARR. PrairieView Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Carrier Global by 111.9% during the 4th quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 481 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new stake in Carrier Global during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Intelligent Financial Strategies acquired a new stake in Carrier Global during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in Carrier Global during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Carrier Global during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. 85.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Carrier Global from $55.00 to $49.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. TheStreet cut Carrier Global from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Carrier Global from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 8th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Carrier Global from $60.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Carrier Global from $39.00 to $38.00 in a report on Tuesday. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.50.

Shares of CARR stock opened at $36.13 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.35. Carrier Global Co. has a twelve month low of $34.12 and a twelve month high of $58.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.15.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $4.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.55 billion. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 28.53% and a net margin of 12.93%. Carrier Global’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.48 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 22nd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.87%.

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

